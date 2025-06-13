Michael Philip James Greenley Sells 200,000 Shares of MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Stock

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) Director Michael Philip James Greenley sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.04, for a total transaction of C$5,807,400.00.

Shares of TSE:MDA opened at C$29.51 on Friday. MDA Space Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$11.65 and a twelve month high of C$30.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$26.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The company has a market cap of C$3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 0.02.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDA shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$28.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.00.

MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators.

