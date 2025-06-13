SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 87,961 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,961 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $108.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.34 and a 200 day moving average of $110.39. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

