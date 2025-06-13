Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 168,622 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLAY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3,974.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 7,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLAY. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
