SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 22,449 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,449 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avanza Fonder AB lifted its stake in Veralto by 14.1% in the first quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veralto by 26.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veralto by 12.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Veralto by 11.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other news, SVP Lesley Beneteau sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $46,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,499.64. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $57,259.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,567.55. This represents a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,917 shares of company stock valued at $5,423,033. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.09.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $98.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.88 and its 200-day moving average is $99.20. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $83.87 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

