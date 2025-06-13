SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 338,062 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 2,186.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,522 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,062 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Rocket Lab USA worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,195,577 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $921,901,000 after acquiring an additional 668,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,285,693 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,084,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 30,853.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,136 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,195 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,227,617 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $82,207,000 after acquiring an additional 281,339 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,902,212 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,919,000 after acquiring an additional 23,855 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RKLB opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.35 and a beta of 2.08. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.79.

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $122.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.74 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

RKLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $14.35 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.18.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $137,744.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 535,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,199,444.48. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $76,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,365,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,974,780. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,124 shares of company stock worth $2,707,506. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

