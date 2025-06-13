SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) by 836.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 93,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 756.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 1,779.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DESP opened at $19.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -650.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.61). Despegar.com had a net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.97%. The company had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.40 million. Despegar.com’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley lowered Despegar.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

