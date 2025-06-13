XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 508.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,619 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in XPeng by 1,138.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,598,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,354,000 after buying an additional 4,227,055 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 253,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 31,538 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $554,000. AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $2,126,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

XPeng stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 2.58. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $27.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 billion. XPeng had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. On average, analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPEV. Nomura Securities raised shares of XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Nomura raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $18.60 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

