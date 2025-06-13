SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 14,109 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 140.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,119,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in STERIS by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of STE opened at $242.20 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $200.98 and a 52-week high of $252.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 0.94.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.83.

View Our Latest Report on STERIS

Insider Activity at STERIS

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $3,208,026.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,909.76. This represents a 53.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $4,275,362.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,385 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,945.60. This trade represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.