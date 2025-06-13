AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives $50.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.67.

Several analysts have commented on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

In other news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,512. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 110,039 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $43.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.59.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $123.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

