Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $663,195.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,450.86. This trade represents a 16.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,879.68. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,948 shares of company stock worth $3,122,845 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 40,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $75.86 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.