Brokerages Set NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT at $246.22

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $244.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Arete Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $237.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $217.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $148.09 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.45.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

