Analysts Set Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target at $60.81

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $63.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.45. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,908.20. This represents a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $549,398.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,232.46. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 37.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

