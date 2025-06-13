CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $530.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $389.00 to $530.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRWD. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $440.00 target price (down from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.17.

CRWD opened at $481.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 944.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $425.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.11. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $491.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $11,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 422,204 shares in the company, valued at $201,391,308. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,361 shares of company stock valued at $106,359,058. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

