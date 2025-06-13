Analysts Set Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Target Price at $188.80

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.20.
Several analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Macquarie reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vail Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts
Vail Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of MTN stock opened at $153.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $129.85 and a 52-week high of $199.45.
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.54. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.
Vail Resorts Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.55%.
About Vail Resorts
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
See Also
