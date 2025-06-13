Analysts Set Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Target Price at $188.80

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Macquarie reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vail Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 102.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $153.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $129.85 and a 52-week high of $199.45.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.54. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.55%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

