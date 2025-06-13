Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $217.73.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 0.5%

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.6% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 11,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,269,000 after buying an additional 55,164 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,029,000.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $170.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $111.09 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.56 million. Research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Further Reading

