The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives $10.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.78.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Western Union in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Get Western Union alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WU

Western Union Stock Down 1.4%

WU stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Western Union had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 96.90%. The business had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.07%.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,983,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $307,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,126 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Western Union by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,661,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,683 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,206,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,395 shares during the last quarter. Brickwood Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,177,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,021,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,626,000 after buying an additional 2,194,403 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Union

(Get Free Report

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.