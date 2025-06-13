Analysts Set The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) PT at $100.38

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.38.

COO has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

NASDAQ COO opened at $70.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average of $86.59. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

