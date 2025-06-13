Financial Contrast: Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) versus Algorhythm (NASDAQ:RIME)

Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM – Get Free Report) and Algorhythm (NASDAQ:RIME – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Singing Machine and Algorhythm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singing Machine 1.67% 8.48% 2.98% Algorhythm N/A -198.73% -36.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Singing Machine and Algorhythm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singing Machine 0 0 0 0 0.00 Algorhythm 0 0 0 1 4.00

Volatility and Risk

Algorhythm has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.26%. Given Algorhythm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Algorhythm is more favorable than Singing Machine.

Singing Machine has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Algorhythm has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Singing Machine and Algorhythm”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singing Machine $45.80 million 0.15 $2.17 million N/A N/A Algorhythm $23.06 million 0.34 N/A N/A N/A

Singing Machine has higher revenue and earnings than Algorhythm.

Summary

Singing Machine beats Algorhythm on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singing Machine

The Singing Machine Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers karaoke products under the flagship brand Singing Machine; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone accessories and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for Singing Machine hardware. The company primarily sells its products to retailers, including national chains, warehouse clubs, department stores, lifestyle merchants, specialty stores, and direct mail catalogs and showrooms. It operates in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The Singing Machine Company, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Algorhythm

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; connected vehicle karaoke devices; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware. The company primarily sells its products to retailers, including national chains, warehouse clubs, department stores, lifestyle merchants, specialty stores, and direct mail catalogs and showrooms. The company was formerly known as The Singing Machine Company, Inc. and changed its name to Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. in September 2024. Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

