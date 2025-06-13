Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives $60.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.73.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

In other news, COO Peter Radovich sold 7,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $348,330.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,489.12. This represents a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 27,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $1,206,004.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,318.61. The trade was a 16.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,161. 14.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 259.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $49.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.34. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $54.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.85.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 31.69%. Mirum Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

