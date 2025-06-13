Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.91.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIL shares. Barclays began coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 16,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.74. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $711.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 34.75%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

