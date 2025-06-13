McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MKC stock opened at $75.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.50 and a 200-day moving average of $77.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $583,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $4,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,242,820.97. The trade was a 16.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,392 shares of company stock worth $4,898,101 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 623,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,557,000 after buying an additional 11,417 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 720,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,937,000 after buying an additional 63,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

