Reviewing SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SiTime and First Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 1 0 4 0 2.60 First Solar 1 4 25 2 2.88

SiTime presently has a consensus target price of $224.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.62%. First Solar has a consensus target price of $229.19, suggesting a potential upside of 36.56%. Given First Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Solar is more favorable than SiTime.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

SiTime has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Solar has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SiTime and First Solar”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $229.99 million 22.08 -$93.60 million ($3.80) -56.34 First Solar $4.26 billion 4.23 $830.78 million $11.76 14.27

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than SiTime. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of SiTime shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of First Solar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SiTime and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime -46.18% -10.12% -7.86% First Solar 32.41% 17.56% 11.46%

Summary

First Solar beats SiTime on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its products directly to customers, distributors, and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules. It designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. The company's residual business operations include project development activities, operations and maintenance services, and the sale of PV solar power systems to third-party customers. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

