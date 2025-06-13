PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Earns “Positive” Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their positive rating on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PENN. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.23.
PENN Entertainment Stock Down 2.0%
PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden bought 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,082,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,587.50. This trade represents a 3.24% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Handler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 322,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,215.03. This trade represents a 3.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 38.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 201.1% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
PENN Entertainment Company Profile
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.
