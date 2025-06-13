PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Earns “Positive” Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their positive rating on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PENN. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PENN

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $23.08.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden bought 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,082,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,587.50. This trade represents a 3.24% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Handler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 322,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,215.03. This trade represents a 3.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 38.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 201.1% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.