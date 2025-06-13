Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Given “Buy” Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DAVA. Cowen lowered Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Endava from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.26. The company has a market cap of $958.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.64, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Endava has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $34.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 36.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,198,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,939,000 after buying an additional 1,665,735 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,806,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,807,000 after acquiring an additional 805,903 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Endava by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 858,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,540,000 after purchasing an additional 560,190 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Endava by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,406,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after purchasing an additional 486,604 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,698,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

