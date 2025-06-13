Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Receives $48.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.42.

Several brokerages have commented on QGEN. Baird R W downgraded Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Qiagen from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th.

QGEN stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 131.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.19. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $49.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $483.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.66 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,336,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,006,000 after buying an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 208,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after buying an additional 23,663 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 51,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 26,901 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

