Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives $81.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2025

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADCGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.19.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,258,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,646,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,693,000 after buying an additional 990,362 shares in the last quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.2%

ADC stock opened at $74.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.00. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.56. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $60.18 and a twelve month high of $79.65.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $169.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.77 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 30.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.45%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

