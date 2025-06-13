Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives $81.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.19.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,258,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,646,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,693,000 after buying an additional 990,362 shares in the last quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

ADC stock opened at $74.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.00. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.56. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $60.18 and a twelve month high of $79.65.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $169.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.77 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 30.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.45%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

