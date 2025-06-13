Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BingEx (NASDAQ:FLXFree Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock.

BingEx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLX opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. BingEx has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

BingEx (NASDAQ:FLXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BingEx

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BingEx stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLXFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BingEx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BingEx

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.

