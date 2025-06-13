Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock.
BingEx Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FLX opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. BingEx has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $21.95.
BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter.
About BingEx
BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.
