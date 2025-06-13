Weiss Ratings Reiterates Sell (E+) Rating for 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

180 Life Sciences Stock Up 1.0%

ATNF stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. 180 Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 180 Life Sciences stock. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in 180 Life Sciences Corp. ( NASDAQ:ATNF Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned 2.20% of 180 Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

