Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $106.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.69.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $114.43 on Tuesday. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.54 and a 200-day moving average of $104.14. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in Vertiv by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.