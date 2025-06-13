BBB Foods (TBBB) vs. Its Peers Financial Survey

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BBB Foods to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BBB Foods and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBB Foods 0 4 3 0 2.43 BBB Foods Competitors 1092 2949 3175 144 2.32

BBB Foods presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.88%. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 9.48%. Given BBB Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BBB Foods is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

BBB Foods has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBB Foods’ competitors have a beta of 0.67, indicating that their average share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BBB Foods and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BBB Foods $61.89 billion -$17.30 million 122.77 BBB Foods Competitors $38.06 billion $567.26 million 10.77

BBB Foods has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. BBB Foods is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BBB Foods and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBB Foods N/A N/A N/A BBB Foods Competitors 1.15% 10.46% 4.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.4% of BBB Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BBB Foods competitors beat BBB Foods on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About BBB Foods

BBB Foods Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products. It serves low-to-middle income households through online channels. BBB Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

