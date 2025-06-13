Financial Comparison: Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) and MARA (NASDAQ:MARA)

Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) and MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Magic Empire Global and MARA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Empire Global 0 0 0 0 0.00 MARA 1 4 5 0 2.40

MARA has a consensus target price of $20.83, indicating a potential upside of 31.69%. Given MARA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MARA is more favorable than Magic Empire Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

0.5% of Magic Empire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of MARA shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.0% of Magic Empire Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of MARA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Magic Empire Global has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MARA has a beta of 6.61, suggesting that its stock price is 561% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Magic Empire Global and MARA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A MARA 27.48% -8.40% -6.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magic Empire Global and MARA”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Empire Global $12.78 million 0.54 -$60,000.00 N/A N/A MARA $705.06 million 7.90 $261.17 million ($1.45) -10.91

MARA has higher revenue and earnings than Magic Empire Global.

Summary

MARA beats Magic Empire Global on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magic Empire Global

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services by acting as global coordinator, bookrunner, lead manager, or underwriter. It also offers corporate services, which include accounting and financial reporting advisory, company secretarial services, internal control enhancement, investor relations advisory, and other consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc. in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

