Contrasting iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) and iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and iRhythm Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 11.06% 21.68% 12.40% iRhythm Technologies -19.14% -118.83% -11.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pro-Dex and iRhythm Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 1 0 3.00 iRhythm Technologies 0 1 10 0 2.91

Volatility and Risk

Pro-Dex presently has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.85%. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus price target of $136.45, indicating a potential downside of 6.20%. Given Pro-Dex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pro-Dex is more favorable than iRhythm Technologies.

Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.5% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of iRhythm Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pro-Dex and iRhythm Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $64.12 million 2.08 $2.13 million $2.80 14.61 iRhythm Technologies $618.59 million 7.51 -$123.41 million ($3.14) -46.33

Pro-Dex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iRhythm Technologies. iRhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pro-Dex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats iRhythm Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

(Get Free Report)

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company's products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services. The company also provides the Zio Monitor System, a prescription-only, remote electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring system that consists of a patch ECG monitor that records the electric signal from the heart continuously for up to 14 days and the Zio ECG Utilization Software System, which supports the capture and analysis of ECG data recorded by the Zio Monitor patch at the end of the wear period, including specific arrhythmia events detected by the ZEUS System; the Zio XT System is the previous generation of the Zio Monitor System and is a prescription-only, remote ECG monitoring system that consists of the Zio XT patch that records the electric signal from the heart continuously for up to 14 days; and the Zio AT system, a prescription-only, remote ECG monitoring system that similarly consists of the Zio AT patch that records the electric signal from the heart continuously for up to 14 days and the ZEUS System, but which also incorporates the Zio AT wireless gateway that provides connectivity between the Zio AT patch and the ZEUS System during the patient wear period. It has a development collaboration agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verity Ireland Limited to develop various next-generation atrial fibrillation screening, detection, or monitoring products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.