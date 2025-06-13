Desjardins Analysts Give NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) a C$13.50 Price Target

Desjardins set a C$13.50 target price on NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on NXE. TD Securities reduced their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.25.
NexGen Energy Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. The company’s projects portfolio consists of ROOK I, Radio Property, and the IsoEnergy, at the Athabasca Basin. The Rook I property hosts the world-class Arrow Zone, the Bow discovery.
