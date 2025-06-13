Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

GPCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPCR opened at $22.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.03 and a beta of -1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76. Structure Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $53.45.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 1,448.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

