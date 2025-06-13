Head to Head Analysis: MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) and VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) and VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

MFS Municipal Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. VanEck Biotech ETF pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.0% of VanEck Biotech ETF shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of MFS Municipal Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFS Municipal Income Trust N/A N/A N/A VanEck Biotech ETF N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MFS Municipal Income Trust and VanEck Biotech ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares MFS Municipal Income Trust and VanEck Biotech ETF”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFS Municipal Income Trust $46.87 million 5.43 N/A N/A N/A VanEck Biotech ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MFS Municipal Income Trust and VanEck Biotech ETF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MFS Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00 VanEck Biotech ETF 0 8 4 0 2.65

VanEck Biotech ETF has a consensus target price of $156.07, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given VanEck Biotech ETF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VanEck Biotech ETF is more favorable than MFS Municipal Income Trust.

Volatility and Risk

MFS Municipal Income Trust has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VanEck Biotech ETF has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VanEck Biotech ETF beats MFS Municipal Income Trust on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index. MFS Municipal Income Trust was founded in November 25, 1986 and and is domiciled in United States.

About VanEck Biotech ETF

(Get Free Report)

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

