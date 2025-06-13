Benchmark Issues Positive Forecast for IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of IonQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of IONQ stock opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.89 and a beta of 2.59. IonQ has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 457.85% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IonQ will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Masi Niccolo De sold 9,280 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $391,894.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,067,211.01. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IonQ by 1,310.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,468,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,231 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth about $32,060,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,519,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,513,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 439.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,800,000 after acquiring an additional 698,146 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

