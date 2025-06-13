Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Harrow’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Harrow from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Harrow from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

HROW stock opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. Harrow has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). Harrow had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harrow will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Harrow by 7.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow during the first quarter worth $149,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow by 34.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow by 5.5% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 956,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,452,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

