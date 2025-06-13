Mizuho Lowers Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target to $14.00

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Nkarta from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Nkarta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nkarta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Nkarta Stock Performance

Shares of NKTX opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $8.23. The company has a market cap of $135.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Nkarta will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Nkarta by 6.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 96,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nkarta by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Nkarta by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Nkarta by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 225,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Nkarta by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

