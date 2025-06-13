Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target Raised to $206.00 at Barclays

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $184.00 to $206.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.17.

Jabil Price Performance

Jabil stock opened at $179.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. Jabil has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $180.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $1,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,665,640.70. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total value of $2,631,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,730,192 shares in the company, valued at $227,624,059.52. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $7,665,200. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Jabil by 47.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 52.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth $630,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 21.1% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth $26,118,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

