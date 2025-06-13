Crane (NYSE:CR) Given a $215.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $186.00 price target on shares of Crane and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crane from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

Shares of CR stock opened at $186.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.61 and its 200 day moving average is $161.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Crane has a 12 month low of $127.04 and a 12 month high of $191.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

In other Crane news, SVP Jason D. Feldman sold 1,300 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,871.60. This trade represents a 11.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Crane by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $1,032,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Crane by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 10,624 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Crane by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

