Cidara Therapeutics’ (CDTX) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cidara Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cidara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $304.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.79. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $28.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.45) by $3.79. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.64% and a negative net margin of 289.05%. Analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDTX. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $18,026,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 765.3% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 369,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 327,199 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

