JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $320.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $268.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $744.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.13 and a 200-day moving average of $250.46.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at $32,947,774.62. The trade was a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total value of $1,055,312.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,197 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,164.91. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,161,171,000 after acquiring an additional 876,417 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,147,000 after buying an additional 4,515,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,083,723,000 after buying an additional 454,226 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465,278 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

