Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Alarum Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of ALAR opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.07. Alarum Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $46.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83.
Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Alarum Technologies had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 million.
Alarum Technologies Company Profile
Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.
