Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alarum Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ALAR opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.07. Alarum Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $46.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83.

Get Alarum Technologies alerts:

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Alarum Technologies had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alarum Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alarum Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $595,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Alarum Technologies by 2,082.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 40,266 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alarum Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Alarum Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alarum Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarum Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarum Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.