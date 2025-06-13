Academy Sports and Outdoors’ (ASO) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $58.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $60.00.

ASO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.31.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $33.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.80.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,846,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,438,000 after acquiring an additional 147,395 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,182,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,537,000 after acquiring an additional 242,300 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,992,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,901,000 after acquiring an additional 528,367 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 33.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,675,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,416,000 after acquiring an additional 422,729 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,273,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,069,000 after purchasing an additional 98,582 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

