JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Stock Price

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATD. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.58.

Shares of ATD opened at C$73.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$73.77. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$65.95 and a 1-year high of C$85.53. The stock has a market cap of C$48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

