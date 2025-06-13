a.k.a. Brands’ (AKA) “Sell (D-)” Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AKA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Down 4.6%

NYSE:AKA opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.17. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 487.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

