Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $106.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ACGL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $91.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $706,177.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 795,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,588,000.64. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $1,194,545.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,979,328.98. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,976 shares of company stock worth $10,531,038. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

