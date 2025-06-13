ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $74.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $63.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ArcBest from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ArcBest from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.42.

ARCB stock opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.37. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $129.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). ArcBest had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $967.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 7.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

