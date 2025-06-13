Axsome Therapeutics’ (AXSM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $106.25 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $70.52 and a 12 month high of $139.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $322,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,186.13. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total transaction of $2,761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,674.52. This represents a 81.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,423 shares of company stock worth $7,711,619 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

