BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BAESY. Berenberg Bank cut BAE Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at $103.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $109.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 10,259.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 185,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 184,046 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,598,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Corient IA LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $805,000. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 113,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

